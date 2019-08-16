Pacad Investment LTD Has Upped Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Stake; Pluralsight – Class A (PS) Shorts Raised By 6.72%

Pluralsight Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PS) had an increase of 6.72% in short interest. PS’s SI was 10.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.72% from 9.57M shares previously. With 1.83 million avg volume, 6 days are for Pluralsight Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PS)’s short sellers to cover PS’s short positions. The SI to Pluralsight Inc – Class A’s float is 22.24%. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 774,512 shares traded. Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has risen 36.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) stake by 1711.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 29,100 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU)’s stock rose 47.07%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 30,800 shares with $397,000 value, up from 1,700 last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd now has $8.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.75 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – TO BEGIN A CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEES IN LINE WITH SECTION 189 AND 189A OF THE LABOUR RELATIONS ACT; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Search for New CEO Underway; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 18/05/2018 – Mali’s gold revenues rise 23 pct in 2017; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $383M; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – FOR SOUTH AFRICAN BUSINESS, CO HAS CONSIDERED VARIOUS OPTIONS, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED SALES AND SERVICES REDUCTIONS; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Is Upbeat on Africa Even as Mine Uncertainty Persists; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – CO’S REMAINING SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS NOW INCLUDE MPONENG UNDERGROUND GOLD MINE, AND A SURFACE OPERATION; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT

Among 3 analysts covering Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pluralsight has $3600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 88.21% above currents $15.94 stock price. Pluralsight had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The Company’s learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business clients to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business.

