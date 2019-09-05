Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position by $1.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A (TKC) Stock Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Raised Its Holding

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A (TKC) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 63,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.32% . The institutional investor held 275,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 211,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 236,807 shares traded. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 13.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 23/05/2018 – TURKCELL CEO CITES `IRRATIONAL PRICE MOVES’ IN FINANCIAL MKTS; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell Files Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL CEO SAYS THINKS COMPANY’S UNITS IN KAZAKHSTAN AND MOLDOVA WILL BE SOLD THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Turkcell Announces Partnership with DQ Institute and Turkish Ministry of Education to Improve Children’s Digital Literacy; 09/04/2018 – Turkcell’s Eurobond Attracts Strong Demand from Global Investors; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL TCELL.IS – TO ESTABLISH FOUNDATION CALLED “TURKCELL VAKFI” TO CARRY OUT CO’S AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES’ SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ACTIVITIES; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS TURKCELL ‘BBB-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STILL NEGATIVE; 29/03/2018 – Turkcell board reshuffled with three new members; 28/03/2018 – Telia Company: Telia Company and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed on proposals for dividend and for board nominations in Turkcell; 26/03/2018 – TURKCELL FINANSMAN GETS EU100M LOAN FROM BANK OF CHINA

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 25,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 30,262 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 55,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 6.96 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 43,000 shares to 101,842 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Sei has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.21 million shares. Conning accumulated 0.1% or 50,300 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 23,203 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital reported 16,000 shares stake. Convergence Investment Ltd Llc owns 1.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 82,501 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 252,342 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Condor Management stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Azimuth Mngmt Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73,068 shares. 144,113 were accumulated by Mondrian Inv Prns Limited. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gru Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 937 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.05% or 4,290 shares. Annex Advisory Services Lc reported 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.43 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.