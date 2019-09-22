Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed By $560,970 Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Shorts Down By 2.57%

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 77.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 1,626 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 474 shares with $164,000 value, down from 2,100 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) had a decrease of 2.57% in short interest. JBHT’s SI was 4.69M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.57% from 4.82 million shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 4 days are for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s short sellers to cover JBHT’s short positions. The SI to J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc’s float is 5.45%. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 713,175 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 21/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named to Fortune 500 List for Sixth Consecutive Year, Breaks into Top 400; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by various financial news outlets covering earnings reports, stock performance, and analyst coverage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,770 shares stake. Bellecapital International Limited owns 1,023 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 40,798 shares. Architects Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 119 shares. 3 were reported by Whittier. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm holds 0.07% or 11,056 shares in its portfolio. Covington Management stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guggenheim Limited Co holds 25,797 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% or 48,487 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,169 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 15,358 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Ww Invsts reported 1.70M shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 25.74% above currents $228.75 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Friday, August 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 30 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 30, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 30. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78M for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 1,910 shares to 3,200 valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 23,200 shares and now owns 31,300 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 49,533 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors invested in 150 shares. 278 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Fifth Third State Bank reported 4,185 shares. Axa owns 17,606 shares. Lathrop Mngmt Corporation, a Arkansas-based fund reported 3,756 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). South Dakota Investment Council owns 6,700 shares. Andra Ap owns 26,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company holds 305,016 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.05% or 22,073 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.02% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 79,185 shares.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.19 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 26.5 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is -0.86% below currents $114.15 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report.