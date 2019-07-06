Pacad Investment LTD Has Raised Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $496,272 as Stock Value Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Valuation Rose While East Coast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.68 Million

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 984.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 17,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.17 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.85M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 22 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Street has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 283,811 shares. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 511,100 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Uss Invest Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 1.00 million shares. 78,583 were reported by Cbre Clarion Securities. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 859,300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Co holds 3,721 shares. 21,445 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 56,124 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 170,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,562 shares to 12,951 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 98,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,558 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Financial Services Group holds 4,490 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 3.63M shares stake. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 350 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Ltd has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 14,588 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.43 million shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,406 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Salley Associates owns 20,022 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 12,281 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Co Of America accumulated 2,484 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership invested in 1.27M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 3.26 million shares stake.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,663 shares to 12,647 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.61 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.