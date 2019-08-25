Pacad Investment LTD Has Raised Union Pacific (UNP) Position By $1.67 Million; Prospector Partners Has Raised By $486,200 Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 214.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 10,097 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 14,797 shares with $2.44M value, up from 4,700 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $112.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Prospector Partners Llc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 19.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 3,400 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 21,240 shares with $3.05 million value, up from 17,840 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $47.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.36. About 1.42 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 181,290 shares. Bristol John W Com Ny has 483,057 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Ca has 2,032 shares. American Bancorp has 33,252 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. First Bankshares holds 0.58% or 47,892 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 35,870 shares. 14,200 are owned by Independent Invsts. Colonial Trust Advisors reported 77,792 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 23,789 shares. Moreover, Stearns has 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 4,815 shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 9,197 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,253 shares. 800 were reported by Acropolis Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 66,908 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 5,700 shares to 600 valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 8,234 shares and now owns 7,400 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). King Luther Cap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Kistler has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 3,252 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.26% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 1,538 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.46% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Weybosset Rech & Limited Co reported 0.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,958 shares. Roberts Glore & Il owns 1.36% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 15,134 shares. Community Financial Bank Na invested in 24,742 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 179,561 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,189 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 15,795 are held by Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il invested in 25,997 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -1.39% below currents $146.36 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $15400 target. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Northcoast. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $145 target. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10.