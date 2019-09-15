Pacad Investment LTD Has Raised Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake; Van Den Berg Management I Decreased Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 498.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 30,000 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 36,017 shares with $1.27M value, up from 6,017 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 2.89 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 50,031 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)’s stock rose 19.98%. The Van Den Berg Management I Inc holds 1.38M shares with $18.65 million value, down from 1.43 million last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc now has $840.14M valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 406,240 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 1.20 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 0.08% or 64,500 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Financial Bank owns 0.62% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 108,395 shares. Natl Pension holds 28,124 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Neuberger Berman has 503,346 shares. Wellington Management Gp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Captrust Fin holds 412 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 2,360 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 182,450 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware holds 0.63% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 281,497 shares. Oakworth holds 0% or 37 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 66,300 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 6,035 shares to 3,665 valued at $358,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iqiyi Inc stake by 122,032 shares and now owns 21,200 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was reduced too.

More recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 3 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $46 lowest target. $51.33’s average target is 33.32% above currents $38.5 stock price. NRG Energy had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $46 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $4900 target in Friday, September 6 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seabridge Gold has $25.4000 highest and $24.6 lowest target. $25’s average target is 87.27% above currents $13.35 stock price. Seabridge Gold had 6 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25.4000 target in Monday, September 9 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24.6 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.