Pacad Investment LTD Has Raised Its Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU) Position by $349,200; Shares Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Position

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.80M, up from 383,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $199.89. About 6.68M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this week that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Facebook could enjoy the ‘unintended consequences’ of new regulations

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 1711.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 29,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 2.90M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN RESIGNS AS CEO; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS LEGAL, TECHNICAL TEAM ARRIVED IN KINSHASA; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold maintains production guidance, in talks with Tanzania; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa’s NUM union seeks 37 pct pay hike from gold miners over two years; 30/05/2018 – Miners threaten Congo with legal action over mining code; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J SAYS OWED $84 MLN IN VAT AND FUEL REFUNDS BY TANZANIA GOVERNMENT, $65 MLN BY DRC; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – RESIGNATION OF SRINIVASAN VENKATAKRISHNAN, WITH LAST FIVE YEARS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 17,494 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 13,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,278 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

