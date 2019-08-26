Pacad Investment LTD Has Lowered Position in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by $878,400 as Share Value Rose; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined, Holder Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.39 Million

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 97.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 4.72 million shares traded or 81.02% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sales Woes Have Nothing to Do With Guns (Video); 13/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 130,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 335,416 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 465,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.29M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 16,350 shares to 19,606 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.36 million for 6.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited owns 126,475 shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Logan Cap Inc holds 0.51% or 225,859 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Management holds 26,413 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 82,235 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability holds 1.48% or 41,865 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 1,200 shares. 7,688 are held by Kcm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset reported 37,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 116,768 shares. 13,890 were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corporation. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Sterling Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 33,440 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 60 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09M for 34.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Grp Inc reported 293,629 shares stake. Curbstone Finance Management holds 102,560 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,128 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 54,629 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne accumulated 198,330 shares. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America accumulated 697,839 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 115,128 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Personal invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sterling Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Michigan-based Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). City Communication stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Limited stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Marco Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 10,999 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.64% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 566,991 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1.78 million shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $225.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 73,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.