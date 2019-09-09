Pacad Investment LTD Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $11.44 Million; Stock Value Rose; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Lifted Stake in Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.2. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 75.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 98,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 131,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 19.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Allen has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reik & Lc accumulated 0.47% or 14,536 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 138,506 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 2.62M shares. Northeast Mngmt holds 252,170 shares. Natixis has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 76,502 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.81% or 35,087 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt accumulated 4.33% or 65,801 shares. Longer Invests accumulated 2.54% or 18,185 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas invested in 205,538 shares. First Trust Company invested in 2.92% or 247,526 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,600 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4,435 shares to 4,635 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) stock seen as strong buy ahead of second-quarter numbers – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.