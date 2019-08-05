Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Walmart (WMT) Position; Harvest Capital Strategies Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Stake

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 69.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc acquired 17,349 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 42,349 shares with $2.25 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 1.26 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 161.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 25,076 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 40,558 shares with $3.94 million value, up from 15,482 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $302.03B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 5.66 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/04/2018 – Walmart shuns Alipay to push Tencent’s service; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2030; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Walmart May Help Sainsbury Avoid Supermarkets’ High-Yield Drift

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Daiwa Securities. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Friday, May 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WMT in report on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stake by 84,600 shares to 1,200 valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 9,906 shares and now owns 2,739 shares. Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Cap Limited Com accumulated 42,172 shares. Pure Advsr has invested 0.04% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hemenway Tru accumulated 0.05% or 2,975 shares. Intersect owns 2,237 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Horan Advisors Ltd Llc owns 1.43% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 23,209 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Acropolis Investment Ltd has invested 0.39% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Barbara Oil invested in 48,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.12% or 54,179 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.01% or 2,225 shares in its portfolio. Huber Cap Mgmt Lc reported 180,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Verity Asset Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,315 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested in 5.57M shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16M on Thursday, May 23. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider Cap holds 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 21,441 shares. Bennicas And Associate accumulated 14,450 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 35,920 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 573,135 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 9,838 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Prudential Public Limited invested in 0.13% or 712,640 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 5,647 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,750 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 46 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 71,631 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Westchester Cap Management holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has 23,077 shares. 31,067 are owned by Bb&T Ltd Liability Company. Atlanta Cap Communications L L C holds 35,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 5,000 shares to 45,000 valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 95,000 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.