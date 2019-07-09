Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $514,460; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2217.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 1.01 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 638 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79 million, up from 12,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 7,535 shares to 11,578 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 14,603 were reported by Creative Planning. Moreover, Raymond James And Assoc has 0.11% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Saturna Cap Corp reported 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cim Investment Mangement owns 0.4% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 8,955 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 9,607 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% or 197 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Company has 0.07% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 5,158 shares. 31,773 are held by Narwhal Cap. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.04% or 5,989 shares. Bridges Inv reported 4,821 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 2,563 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp has invested 0.21% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability accumulated 143,178 shares. Cambridge Inv invested in 8,674 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86,513 shares to 3,720 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,657 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI).

