Pacad Investment LTD Has Lifted Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding; Employers Holdings (EIG) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 77 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 63 reduced and sold their stakes in Employers Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 24.99 million shares, down from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Employers Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 47 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 187.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 3,000 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 11.24%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 4,600 shares with $645,000 value, up from 1,600 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 500,399 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 298,279 shares traded or 112.59% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. for 239,964 shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 104,900 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.36% invested in the company for 131,181 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,992 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 2,571 shares to 1,154 valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 8,010 shares and now owns 1,290 shares. Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.