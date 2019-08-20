Pacad Investment LTD Has Increased Masco (MAS) Holding by $570,180; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Css Boosted Stake

Css Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 746.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 13,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,655 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $126.99. About 917,718 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 14,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 31,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 17,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 721,204 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 4.76 million shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 176,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,180 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 84,600 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,583 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

