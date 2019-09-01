Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $485,012 as Stock Declined; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $379,500 as Stock Price Declined

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 67.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 11,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 5,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 16,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.06 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom ready to open `on the go’ men’s store; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 30.46M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Lmr Prns Llp holds 0.04% or 261,417 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Spark Invest Management Ltd stated it has 3.22 million shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 7.61M shares. Cambridge Inc reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Two Sigma Secs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 216,343 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.16 million shares. Piedmont Inv has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 38,053 shares. Gotham Asset Limited accumulated 0.03% or 642,166 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 12,500 shares. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 175,276 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $19.47M worth of stock. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 10,852 shares to 13,440 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 77,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).