Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake By $440,000; Intrust Bank Na Upped At&T (T) Holding

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 42.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 10,000 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 13,549 shares with $604,000 value, down from 23,549 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.85M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018

Intrust Bank Na increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 23.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 25,538 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 132,489 shares with $4.44M value, up from 106,951 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $272.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 13.13 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.80M for 10.77 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 25.71% above currents $43.06 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by JMP Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, June 24 report.

