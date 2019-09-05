Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut By $508,400 Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding; IWG PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (IWGFF) SI Increased By 0.32%

IWG PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. IWGFF’s SI was 1.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 1.58 million shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 256 days are for IWG PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)’s short sellers to cover IWGFF’s short positions. It closed at $5.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 36.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 3,100 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 5,500 shares with $903,000 value, down from 8,600 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $36.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.76. About 657,577 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 22.01 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 55.76% above currents $104.76 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 3,863 shares to 7,313 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) stake by 29,100 shares and now owns 30,800 shares. Zto Express Cayman Inc was raised too.