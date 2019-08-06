Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Trimmed by $8.30 Million

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 81.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.81 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – Fierce Medical: AstraZeneca taps Owlstone for breath biopsy services; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE DPS GROUP WINS CONTRACT IN SWEDEN FROM ASTRAZENECA; 07/05/2018 – Adviser urges investors to revolt over AstraZeneca bonuses; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SECOND PHASE lll TRIAL TERRANOVA IS ONGOING WITH RESULTS EXPECTED LATER THIS QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AG…; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LOKELMA; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – TERRANOVA TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A -SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 47,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 65,637 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 113,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.69. About 1.58 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,001 shares to 7,201 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.20 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $505.70 million for 17.75 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 952,598 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 23,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).