Pacad Investment LTD Decreased Its Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Increased Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 60.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 7,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 12,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 54,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 604,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80M, up from 550,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 213,109 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 35,108 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $65.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 245,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 7,357 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 15,184 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 294,696 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Epoch Prns holds 642,693 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc reported 1,132 shares. 354,709 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Peavine Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,043 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 62,316 shares. Invesco has 740,853 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mesirow Fincl Mgmt has 26,575 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $88,108 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $113,125 was made by BOYD WILLIAM S on Friday, May 17. Shares for $92,000 were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 13,395 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 4,609 shares. Smithfield has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 80 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 156,900 shares. Asset holds 6,080 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 2.39 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 49,112 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Raymond James Associate stated it has 12,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% stake. 1.73M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 12,820 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 10,361 shares to 19,250 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 43,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).