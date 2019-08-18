Pacad Investment LTD Decreased Its Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $324,324; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Valuation Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 702 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 798 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $618.85. About 114,825 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 475,103 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3,830 shares to 76,056 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 22,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 7,462 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 2,927 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Oakbrook Investments Limited Co holds 5,911 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested in 51,404 shares or 0.07% of the stock. North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Northern Trust holds 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 670,501 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP reported 8,130 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 2,250 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated owns 2,479 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 19,615 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 17,326 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.86 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,450 shares to 7,550 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 10,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,440 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 69.07 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.