Pacad Investment LTD Decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $432,600; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding Raised by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 81.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 1.60 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 12/03/2018 – Two PARPi + PD-(L)1 combo data sets in ovarian cancer to be presented as late breaks at #SGO2018 $AZN olaparib + durvalumab in gBRCAm platinum-sensitive relapsed OC $TSRO niraparib + pembrolizumab in platinum-resistant OC; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 19/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC FDA Approves Tagrisso As First-Line Treatment; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca to raise stake in Circassia to up to 19.9 pct; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Second Fasenra Phase 3 Trial Doesn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA LOKELMA APPROVED IN EU; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sells rights for Seroquel to Luye Pharma for $538 mln; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 6,000 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

