Pacad Investment LTD Cut Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $554,596; Share Value Rose; Cortland Associates Decreased Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $412,678 as Stock Value Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 19,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 4.78 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 9,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, down from 22,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.93M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 9,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39M for 10.70 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

