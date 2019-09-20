Pacad Investment LTD Cut Southern Co (SO) Holding by $682,220; Valuation Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $3.78 Million

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 12,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 12,162 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 24,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 4.03M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 89,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 245,685 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, up from 155,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 4.77 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay Up to Additional $100M in Potential Comml Milestone Payments to NxTher; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.90 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godsey Gibb Associate accumulated 0.03% or 3,785 shares. The Tennessee-based Moon Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4.68M shares. 86,797 are owned by Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 15,511 are held by Cleararc Cap. 15,360 are owned by Philadelphia. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 0.06% or 5,636 shares. Adirondack Tru Co holds 0.59% or 15,303 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,662 shares. Leavell Inv Inc holds 0.76% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 130,367 shares. The North Carolina-based Schaller Investment Group has invested 0.45% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 23,632 shares. 5,779 are owned by Violich Management.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,116 shares to 3,116 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 789,170 shares. 27,357 are owned by Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 267 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 22,372 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,405 shares stake. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.21% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Raymond James Financial Ser Inc reported 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cornerstone Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 3,036 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 12.77M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Capital Ww Invsts has invested 1.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Conning reported 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).