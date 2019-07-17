Pacad Investment LTD Cut Its Continental Resources (CLR) Position as Stock Declined; International Paper Co (IP) Stock Declined While South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Stake by $1.87 Million

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 7,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,578 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 19,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 774,293 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 40,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 930,034 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.03 million, up from 889,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 1.14 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49 million for 13.05 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold bought $39.32M worth of stock.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19,300 shares to 47,600 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vereit Inc.