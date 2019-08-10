Pacad Investment LTD Cut Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake by $357,360; Nv5 Global (NVEE) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Lifted Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 163.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 32,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 12,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 285,011 shares traded or 148.35% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 60.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 7,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 12,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 17,063 shares to 26,335 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 84,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 5,339 shares. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.39% or 18,547 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 168,521 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 603 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Cwm Llc has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 482,510 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 682,476 shares. Cls Limited Liability Corporation owns 819 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 10,029 shares. Woodstock holds 0.53% or 49,908 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 6,544 shares. 18,919 are owned by Timpani Mgmt. 179 are held by Kistler. Navellier And Assocs Inc reported 4,773 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 15,510 shares to 16,402 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,609 shares. 79,377 were reported by Btg Pactual Asset. Glazer Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 8,138 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 52,228 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 161 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 25,287 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 12,820 shares. Yakira Cap reported 51,427 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 0% or 18,355 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 7,181 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 2.22M shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited accumulated 150,448 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca), California-based fund reported 10,018 shares.