Pacad Investment LTD Cut Heico New (HEI) Stake by $372,000 as Market Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Increased Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 6,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 71,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 65,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 18.79 million shares traded or 42.85% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 92.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 4,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 398,354 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 48,185 shares to 81,917 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 10,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,091 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.37 million for 66.99 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.