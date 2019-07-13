Pacad Investment LTD Boosted Biogen (BIIB) Stake By $672,800; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Increased Its Western Union Co The (WU) Position

Pacad Investment Ltd increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 2900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 2,900 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 3,000 shares with $698,000 value, up from 100 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Western Union Co The (WU) stake by 572.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec acquired 145,930 shares as Western Union Co The (WU)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 171,400 shares with $3.17M value, up from 25,470 last quarter. Western Union Co The now has $8.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,772 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Cape Ann National Bank stated it has 1,454 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 527 were reported by Pathstone Family Office. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Systematic Lp accumulated 5,040 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.14% or 1.08 million shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,930 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 7,000 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 38,616 shares or 0.19% of the stock. M&T Bank Corp holds 0.1% or 77,492 shares in its portfolio. Birchview Cap LP stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 160,680 are owned by Saratoga Research Inv Mngmt. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,675 shares to 11,338 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 5,400 shares and now owns 3,400 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Neutral” rating and $325 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, May 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24500 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $346 target.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21 million.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Biogen (BIIB) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,398 shares. Advisors Asset has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Creative Planning has 22,248 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Synovus Finance Corp has 300 shares. 6,103 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Moreover, First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 689,431 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 2.87M shares. 2.38 million are owned by Axa. Chevy Chase Inc has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Co Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 11,375 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% or 4.36M shares. 90,513 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Union Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Surges on Hopes for China Trade Deal and Lower Rates – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Claims Libra Offers Economic Empowerment to Billions â€“ an Economist is Skeptical – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.