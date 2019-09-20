Pacad Investment LTD Boosted American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake; Last Week Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 0.09% above currents $87.67 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. See Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) latest ratings:

Pacad Investment Ltd increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 295.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pacad Investment Ltd acquired 4,870 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Pacad Investment Ltd holds 6,520 shares with $574,000 value, up from 1,650 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $45.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 963,933 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 750,076 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $44.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 29.34 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 5,012 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 3,192 shares. Smithfield invested in 4,776 shares. Davenport And Company Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 8,145 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,827 shares stake. First Bankshares Of Omaha accumulated 0.45% or 84,721 shares. First City Cap, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,196 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 3,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.05% or 68,232 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 63,733 are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 24,283 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 88,107 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.18% or 9,618 shares. Peoples Serv Corporation accumulated 3,140 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Vigilant Mngmt Lc holds 182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And Comm holds 0.03% or 8,160 shares in its portfolio. Regal Investment Lc holds 1.24% or 72,068 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 83 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 5,978 shares. Moreover, Becker Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,404 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,209 shares. Schroder Invest accumulated 100,938 shares. Mathes reported 0.22% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 10,183 shares. Stevens Management Lp accumulated 63,842 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Profund Advisors Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

