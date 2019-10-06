P2 Capital Partners Upped Mednax (MD) Stake by $33.83 Million; Trust Company Of Virginia Upped Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $3.89 Million as Stock Value Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 470,955 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co reported 1.36M shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marshfield Assocs owns 2.79M shares for 5.83% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ensemble Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 427,280 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,582 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 79,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monetary Grp holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 239,898 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.42 million shares. 136,972 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Davy Asset Limited holds 8,318 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.