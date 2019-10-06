P2 Capital Partners Upped Its Stake in Mednax (MD) as Share Price Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Karp Capital Management Has Raised Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 470,955 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 7.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Digital Colony hires Golden as MD – PE Hub” on October 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Globus Medical Showcases Latest Innovations at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Culbertson A N & Inc has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Fund Mngmt reported 586,803 shares. Cumberland Ltd invested in 0.65% or 48,860 shares. Truepoint holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,538 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton invested in 6,334 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Spinnaker Trust reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Brookstone Cap Management has 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,137 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greatmark holds 3.09% or 74,296 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 31,285 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0.71% stake. Todd Asset Management Ltd Com reported 3,388 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 4,735 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 16,469 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 3.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.