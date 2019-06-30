P2 Capital Partners Upped Its Ebix (EBIX) Holding by $14.67 Million as Valuation Declined; American International Group (AIG) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 27,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 190,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 5.21 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 339,406 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,724 shares to 14,587 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 123,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 65.99M shares. 1.58M are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Intact Invest Management Incorporated holds 7,500 shares. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.88% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nomura Holdg owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,216 shares. Ironwood Ltd Company holds 5 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hartford Mngmt invested in 97,021 shares. 5,000 were reported by Horrell Mngmt. Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 10.54 million shares. Pnc Svcs Group holds 0.01% or 257,918 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 25,113 shares. Tennessee-based Patten Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 11.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 8,200 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 13,316 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 45,257 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 28,727 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 17,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 4,612 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 1.25M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 8,720 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 147,142 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 452,962 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 4,044 are held by Victory Inc. Affinity Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,359 shares. Villere St Denis J And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.19M shares.