P2 Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) as Shares Declined; As Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined, Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 217,123 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.09% or $14.35 during the last trading session, reaching $163.05. About 1.82 million shares traded or 47.78% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Dell Technologies Accelerates Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Portfolio Growth; Simplifies Path to VMware-based Clouds; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 147,291 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $30.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 10,000 shares stake. Da Davidson & Communication stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Johnson Group Inc owns 100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 9,066 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Karp Capital Corporation has invested 0.45% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership reported 73,068 shares. Dana Investment Advisors owns 75,680 shares. Hourglass Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,571 shares. New York-based Spark Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.26% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,042 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 1,766 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.2% or 246,266 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Com holds 3,544 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Inc holds 2% or 28,554 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 35.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).