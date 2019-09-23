P2 Capital Partners Stake in Mednax (MD) Boosted by $33.83 Million; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $353,340

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 2.59 million shares traded or 215.23% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 9,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 22,143 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 12,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.46M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,865 shares to 4,247 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 42,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,683 shares, and cut its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.

