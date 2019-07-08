P2 Capital Partners Position In Fuller H B Co (FUL) Was Has Increased; As Trinet Group (TNET) Shares Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Stake by $454,300

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 22,675 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 22,564 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Parametric Port Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Cooke And Bieler LP holds 0.45% or 509,270 shares. 244,300 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Co. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 78,452 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com holds 25,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 11,705 shares. Geode Management Ltd owns 575,004 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Perkins Cap stated it has 0.48% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Us Savings Bank De holds 97,036 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

