P2 Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $15.51 Million; Goldentree Asset Management LP Position in Huntsman (HUN) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 1.97M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 478,536 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 223,800 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $62.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Call).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

