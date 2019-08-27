P2 Capital Partners Increases Holding in Cott Que (COT); As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Jensen Investment Management Has Raised by $59.89 Million Its Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 289,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412.21 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $156.03. About 1.06M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 447,108 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibson Cap Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt invested in 0.72% or 3,585 shares. Cibc World reported 98,971 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mechanics Bank Tru Department holds 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,418 shares. Sequoia Advisors Llc invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability invested 2.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 17,222 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 3,421 were accumulated by Kistler. 17,790 were reported by Town And Country Comml Bank And Dba First Bankers. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Com owns 2,846 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,424 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 3,058 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 110,023 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $168.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 224,573 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $51.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.