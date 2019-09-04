P2 Capital Partners Holding in Fuller H B Co (FUL) Has Upped by $11.14 Million; Akre Capital Management Lowered Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Stake by $1.27 Million as Valuation Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 232,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.93M, up from 938,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 224,794 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 11,008 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08 million shares, valued at $424.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.