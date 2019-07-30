P2 Capital Partners Holding in Ebix (EBIX) Increased by $14.67 Million as Valuation Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Increased Its Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 294,346 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX)

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $288.92. About 885,731 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated invested 0.05% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 119,426 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 1.29% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Petrus Lta holds 8,571 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 19,200 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Amer International Group Inc has 17,942 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1492 Capital Ltd owns 0.46% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 10,952 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 2,669 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 30,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 100 shares. Concourse Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 22,300 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 9,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 452,962 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust owns 0.31% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 114,319 shares. Smithfield invested in 6,338 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,197 shares. 36,624 are held by Glenmede Na. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc holds 0.08% or 71,823 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 48,891 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,106 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 29,600 shares. Harbour Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 900 shares. American Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 65,650 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 640,447 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dsc Advisors Lp holds 868 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bollard Ltd Liability Company accumulated 204 shares or 0% of the stock.