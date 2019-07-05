P2 Capital Partners Holding in Cott Que (COT) Has Raised by $19.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dominion Resources (D) Stake Maintained by A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.03M, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 300,570 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital invested in 0.03% or 57,253 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 33,956 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 190,614 shares. The Colorado-based Three Peaks Cap has invested 0.73% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 75,700 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 0% or 69 shares. Northcoast Asset Llc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 26,959 shares. Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 138,637 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 349,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested in 19,749 shares. Symons Capital Mngmt Inc holds 29,372 shares. State Street Corp invested in 206,836 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.09M shares. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,500 shares worth $199,395. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Hinson Charles R. on Tuesday, February 26.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 113,562 shares. Amer Century Incorporated reported 411,267 shares stake. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,838 shares. Regent Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Lederer And Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 19,420 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 85,665 shares. First City Cap Mgmt holds 5,253 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 64.28 million shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Lp invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 95,272 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,640 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 13,069 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 267 shares stake.

