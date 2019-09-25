P2 Capital Partners Has Upped Its Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding by $8.52 Million; Share Price Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Position in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) by $5.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 56,764 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.25 million, up from 39,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $341.02. About 172,302 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 185,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 175,481 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 521,100 shares to 677,792 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 69,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,287 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio Halts mRNA Therapy Trial, Roche Multiple Sclerosis Biomarker Data, D-Day For Xeris – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “iBio and CC-Pharming Expand Business Collaboration in China – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bio-Rad Laboratories: More Growth Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “iBio’s Collaboration with South Africa’s AzarGen Biotechnologies Advances to Next Stage – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADM Joins Forces with LG Chem to Develop Sustainable Technology for Superabsorbent Polymers Used in Diapers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century reported 0.23% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 2,668 shares. Endurant Mngmt LP owns 3,735 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc accumulated 1,925 shares. Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 41 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 13,596 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 39 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 17,866 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc reported 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Amp holds 0.03% or 14,923 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated reported 10,943 shares stake. M&T Bancorp owns 0% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,427 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 3,926 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Centurylink Inv Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 50.31 million shares or 1.69% more from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 281,353 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,527 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 17,331 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited invested in 0.15% or 494,000 shares. S&Co Inc holds 1.24% or 244,084 shares. Atria Invests Lc reported 0.08% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Voya Invest Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Sei Com owns 9,878 shares. The California-based Personal Advisors Corp has invested 0.05% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,609 shares stake. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Art Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 18,647 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested 0.06% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Signaturefd Limited Company reported 25 shares.