P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) as Stock Value Rose; Peconic Partners Increased Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $5.76 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $146.11. About 815,191 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 557,008 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.39 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 67,576 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 83,320 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 560,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 102,642 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust holds 156,065 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt holds 11,310 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Rudman Errol M holds 1.89% or 104,608 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Tn stated it has 34,251 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 26,313 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,133 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 22,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 85,924 shares.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.12 million shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $125.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING – Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday 3/21 Insider Buying Report: FSK, HIIQ – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthPocket Announces Launch of Pulse Survey Series – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Announces Transformative Acquisition and Other Material Corporate Developments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G, worth $239,254. 3,000 shares were bought by AVERY PAUL E, worth $89,061 on Wednesday, March 20.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.