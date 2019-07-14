P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding by $7.19 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Brf Sa (BRFS) Shares Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted by $2.22 Million Its Position

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 424,916 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 3.85M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 05/03/2018 – BRF CALLS HOLDER MEETING TO DISCUSS PREVI, PETROS REQUEST; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of BRF S.A. Investors (BRFS); 17/04/2018 – BRF BOARD WILL MEET ON APRIL 19 TO DISCUSS ELECTION: FURLAN; 18/04/2018 – PETROS SUPPORTS DINIZ PROPOSAL OF PETROBRAS CEO AS BRF CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – BRF Board Fight Intensifies as Cruz Exits Diniz-Proposed Slate; 26/04/2018 – BRF CEO: BRAZIL REGULATOR CVM HAS REQUESTED MULTIPLE VOTE; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts BRF S.A. Investors to the May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to; 27/04/2018 – PETROS HAS NO INTEREST IN EXIT BRF: MENDES; 16/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS AGRICULTURE MINISTRY TEMPORARILY INTERRUPTS PRODUCTION AND HEALTH INSPECTION OF ITS POULTRY EXPORTS TO THE EU- STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – NEW BRF BOARD OFFERS VERY GOOD PERSPECTIVE: DINIZ

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BRF’s Initial Restructuring Moves Focused On Slimming Down – brfs – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. (BRFS) CEO Pedro Parente on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2018 – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On ADT Inc. (ADT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love BRF (BRFS) – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 14,000 shares stake. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 41,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas-based Moody Bancorp Trust Division has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 27,342 shares. 94,315 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 79,300 shares. Da Davidson owns 159,518 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 18,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.03% or 14,800 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 312,356 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 872 shares. Parnassus Ca, a California-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.17% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Alphaone Ser Limited Liability reported 2,337 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 279,880 shares.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ACI Worldwide Announces 2019 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide’s (ACIW) CEO Phil Heasley on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Worldwide Strengthens Real-Time Payments Capability with Investment in Mindgate Solutions, India’s Leading Digital Payments Solution Provider – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Economy Hits the Gas: 5 Top Gainers – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Twilio (TWLO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares to 5.37M shares, valued at $67.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).