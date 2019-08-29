P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Holding by $780,000 as Stock Rose; Goodwin Daniel L Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.89 Million as Market Value Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 154,219 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $208.44. About 15.49M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health Insurance Innovations: A Grossly Undervalued Fire Sale – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HIIQ Announces the Proposed Addition of Two New Independent Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthPocket Announces Launch of Pulse Survey Series – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares to 5.37M shares, valued at $67.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E. $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20.

