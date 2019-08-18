P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) Stake by $32.34 Million as Share Price Declined; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.41 million, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 381,023 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 20,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 14,330 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 34,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.05 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.33 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 10,563 shares to 32,897 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 15,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

