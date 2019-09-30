P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake by $750,000; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.42 Million as Share Price Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 316,922 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61 million, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 69,891 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Since April 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 20 sales for $8.81 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold $81,252 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Tuesday, July 9. $270,490 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

