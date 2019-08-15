P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake in Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) as Share Value Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Has Raised Its Visa Cl A (V) Holding

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.67% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 1.08 million shares traded or 51.19% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 2,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 29,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 6.85 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Temasek (Private) Ltd accumulated 4.30M shares. Korea Invest holds 1.22M shares. Wallace Cap Management Inc holds 1,564 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Services Inc holds 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 23,709 shares. Horizon Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 7,966 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 1,481 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 4,629 shares. Beach Point Cap LP owns 54,110 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Cumberland Limited holds 2.57% or 163,376 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Peoples Fincl Svcs has invested 6.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,809 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A reported 11,368 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 143,339 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.18% or 3,016 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 257,931 shares to 72,691 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,485 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd has invested 0.39% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). P2 Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 830,000 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Catalyst Advisors owns 23,100 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 2,582 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.27% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 177,655 shares. Kornitzer Ks invested 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Dupont Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Connors Investor Inc reported 65,278 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 14,800 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 32,344 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.21% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 18,000 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. AVERY PAUL E also bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254.