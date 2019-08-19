P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $15.51 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Pdt Partners Boosted by $906,149 Its Stake

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 131,800 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 119,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 4.00M shares traded or 89.48% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 452,325 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Simcoe Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16.16% or 592,765 shares. 1832 Asset LP accumulated 14,700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,500 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 11,100 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 3,820 shares. 317,456 are owned by Tributary Capital Mngmt Llc. Park West Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.85% or 1.44M shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Signaturefd Lc owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Natl Bank Of Omaha owns 24,419 shares. 29,289 were accumulated by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 68,576 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 21,522 shares to 75,020 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,483 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 1,191 shares. Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 54,268 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Mawer Mngmt Limited reported 356,800 shares. Victory Management Inc owns 33,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,874 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com accumulated 559 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3,990 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 468 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 6,861 shares. The New York-based Needham Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fil holds 0.01% or 47,669 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 392 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associate has 377 shares. Eagle Asset Inc owns 488,118 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr has 93 shares.