P2 Capital Partners Has Lifted Mednax (MD) Stake by $6.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Tjx Companies (TJX) Shareholder Weik Investment Services Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 239,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 375,891 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 2.44M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $767.34 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.