P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) as Valuation Rose; Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Value Declined While Olstein Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.78% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 390,744 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 147,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 166,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 316,015 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,000 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 9.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 62,272 shares. Johnson Fin Group holds 581 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.05% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 512,406 shares. Enterprise Svcs Corporation invested in 28 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Utah Retirement System accumulated 39,434 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 118,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Salem Capital Management invested in 0.24% or 11,500 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 37,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.05% or 17,864 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 18,816 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 299,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health Insurance Innovations: A Grossly Undervalued Fire Sale – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Investors (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Genworth (GNW) to Divest Genworth Canada for $1.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Health Insurance Innovations Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.