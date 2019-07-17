P2 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position; Altaba (AABA) Sellers Increased By 33.05% Their Shorts

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.48 million shares with $160.88M value, down from 1.63M last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 313,902 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) had an increase of 33.05% in short interest. AABA’s SI was 28.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.05% from 21.22 million shares previously. With 5.23M avg volume, 5 days are for Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)’s short sellers to cover AABA’s short positions. The SI to Altaba Inc’s float is 3.92%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 2.02M shares traded. Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) has declined 7.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.59 billion. The Company’s assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017.

Among 3 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) rating on Wednesday, March 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $139 target. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Benchmark maintained the shares of NXST in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6.

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) stake by 299,400 shares to 1.44M valued at $71.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) stake by 232,086 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) was raised too.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.82 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.