P2 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Valuation Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Stock Price Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Trimmed Stake by $566,808

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 409,566 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 17,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 19,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48B market cap company. The stock increased 7.78% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 9.62 million shares traded or 133.34% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,545 shares to 265,351 shares, valued at $30.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.26 million shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt accumulated 2,826 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 47,094 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Century Cos accumulated 58,228 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 15,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 3,357 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 3.96M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.07% or 98,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 42,548 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Llc. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 893,083 shares. Secor LP holds 4,241 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 236,117 are held by Price T Rowe Md.

